LIBERTY — When students return to the classroom the day after Presidents’ Day on Tuesday, Feb. 22, mask wearing will be recommended, but not required.
The Liberty School Board voted Tuesday, Feb. 15, on the decision after Superintendent Jeremy Tucker presented documentation that students and staff absences and reported illnesses are on the decline.
“Our attendance usually sits around 94 to 96% and we have dropped back to around 4 to 6% absences,” Tucker said. “At one point, we had dropped to 88% attendance for students and staff, which was very concerning.”
In anticipation of the Kansas City mask requirement expiring Feb. 17, Tucker recommended ending mask requirements in schools for those who have not recently tested positive for COVID-19. Masks are still recommended for all individuals 2 and older while in any district facility. Per current public health guidance, COVID-19 positive staff or students returning to school on the sixth day of their required self-quarantine period will need to wear a mask for five days.
Due to the federal mandate that remains in place for public transportation, while masks may not be required of all in schools, masks will continue to be required on school buses.
