LIBERTY — The Merriam-Webster definition of obscure is, “not readily understood or clearly expressed” which might be used to describe Liberty Public School’s coming year. The beginning of a new semester during the coronavirus pandemic means beginning classes either virtually, in-person or both through a hybrid approach to learning. The school year starts Tuesday, Sept. 8.
While reentry plans are subject to change depending on how coronavirus impacts the community in coming months, plans for the start of the 2020-21 school year were influenced by students, their families, faculty, staff and administration.
“We really started this back in February,” Chief Operations Officer Steve Anderson said of the Return to Learn plan. “We convened a large group of district leadership and have spent the better part of these last five months putting these plans together.”
Learning
Like other Northland districts, LPS will have students in middle and high school divided into two groups that attend in-person learning two days per week. To aid in physical distancing, half will attend classes Monday and Tuesday while others will attend classes Thursday and Friday. Elementary students are scheduled to be in class five days per week.
“If we had families that needed to switch because of transportation needs, we’ve worked with those families to let them switch to the other days,” Assistant Superintendent of Leadership and Learning Communities Julie Moore said.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Moore said class sizes are being kept between about 18 to 22 students each, to allow students to be spaced 6 feet apart. Students and staff also are required to wear face coverings.
Upper-level students will still have seven class periods. An added measure to help keep students physically distant, Moore said, will be staggered passing periods.
Students in all grade levels were also given an opportunity to enroll in a virtual-only option. However, those who opt for virtual learning are required to stick with that option per quarter or semester depending on whether they are elementary students or in grades six through 12, respectively.
“We have teachers who we took out of the classroom that will do just the virtual,” Moore said.
Like students attending in person, those learning virtually are taught the same material and will have structured times in which students are scheduled to be connected to their coursework. Grades will be given on all coursework.
Elementary students whose families did not opt for virtual-only will be kept in cohorts to limit interactions with other groups of students. Students will not share supplies.
“If you look at the list of teachers that are doing virtual, they’re a lot of our really strong teachers and they’re excited,” Moore said. “They’ve been planning and been working on this ... . We actually opened it up and allowed teachers to apply if they wanted to do virtual. Obviously, not everyone can do it because we have about 80% of our students going face-to-face, but we wanted to make sure that we respected teachers who might have the need to be virtual, whether it was for child care or health reasons.”
Lunch times
Whether learning virtually, in-person or in a hybrid model, Anderson said students can order school lunches.
Currently, students learning from home that do not qualify for free and reduced lunch will pay for school-provided meals. Anderson said as district funds may become available, this may be reevaluated.
Lunch times for students in upper levels will be staggered, Moore said, and lunch for elementary students may vary in time of day and location to help limit students’ contact with others outside their cohort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.