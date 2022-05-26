LIBERTY — When Paige Magera says she is involved, that might be a bit of an understatement.
She’s the Liberty High School student body president, editor-in-chief of the yearbook, a four-year tennis player and has been a speech and debate team member for four years. She is also Liberty’s Class of 2022’s valedictorian.
She’s also a volunteer.
“Everything I do is fun for different reasons,” she explained. “Speech and debate is continuing and then as student body president, I am trying to give people a voice. It’s about empowering those at school. I want people to know they have valid ideas.”
As the middle daughter of three girls, Magera wants to make that positive impact for her younger sister at the high school.
While tennis is not as serious for Magera, she enjoys the camaraderie of the junior varsity team.
“It’s a way to stay active and be around super kind people,” she said. “I believe it’s most important to get involved. I have fun playing and hanging out with friends.”
The Advanced Placement scholar has four AP classes under her belt — psychology, government, language and physics.
She also had dual credit classes, earning her college credits in high school.
For speech and debate, Magera is leading the way as first in the state for informative speaking and is 41st in the nation.
“It’s a 10-minute speech on a topic that matters to me,” she explained. “I have talked about the joy to money ratio, the butterfly effect, positive thinking and the placebo effect.”
Last year, Magera went to nationals, but the event was held virtually. This year’s event will be in Louisville, Kentucky.
She praises her speech and debate coach, Mick Turpin, for his influence. She describes him as the teacher that students flock to because he is a quality teacher.
“No matter what, he is there to cheer you on,” she said. “He’s one of the big reasons our team has been so successful.”
Turpin, who is the director of forensics and theater at the high school, praises Magera as well.
“Paige Magera is one of those people you want leading a project. Paige strives for success daily and always achieves it,” he said. “Even when Paige is faced with challenges and obstacles, she problem solves in an efficient manner. Anyone who works with Paige will tell you she is a team player and one of the finest teammates they have ever had.”
After graduation, Magera plans to attend Baylor University, Waco, Texas, where she will be part of the pre-dentistry program. She plans to minor in American Sign Language.
“The school doesn’t have big classes and I was told the largest will be around 30 students,” she said. “I am looking for professors to know me and be an advocate for me as well, especially with recommendations.”
For her, dentistry is something positive.
“I got to participate in Network 53 and see dental fields, thanks to school,” she said.
Through Liberty Christian Fellowship, her home church, Magera has participated in Camp Barnabas, a Christian camp for individuals with special needs, and is preparing for her fourth year.
“Camp is four days that can be physically taxing, but you develop grit,” she said. “It provides so much joy. It’s one of my favorite weeks of the year. The camp has also inspired me to look at part of a dental practice that helps people with special needs who struggle with the challenges a dental office brings.”
While COVID-19 will be part of her high school experience, Magera said she still has great memories.
“Every single day, every hour is a new chance,” she said. “It’s another chance to make it a good day. High school has been positive and I know there are only more positive experiences yet to come.”
