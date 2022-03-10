Liberty senior participates in national law academy

LIBERTY — Liberty High School senior Tyler Olson was selected from a national pool of applicants to participate in the National Academy of Law and Justice in Washington, D.C.
While in D.C. the students met with United States Capital Police, Secret Service, the Drug Enforcement Agency and others. They participated in forensics courses at the International Spy Museum and National Law Enforcement Museum. The academy also had courses in homeland security, constitutional law, modern policing issues and other topics.
Students are selected from a national application process that identifies students with a passion for law and justice, excellence in academics as well as leadership.
Olson is also a student at the Northland Career Center.
The National Academy is sponsored by the Law and Public Safety Education Network, a nonprofit that supports educational programs nationwide.
