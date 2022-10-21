Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, second from left, as well as EPiC Principal Michelle Schmitz and Superintendent Jeremy Tucker, along with Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven and members of the Missouri State Board of Education celebrate EPiC's Blue Ribbon status.
LIBERTY — EPiC Elementary may be taking a page from legendary soccer player Pele’s handbook: “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."
After all, the Liberty elementary school was named a Missouri Gold Star School for 2022 by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The school is one of eight Missouri schools to receive this designation.
The program recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools has named EPiC a National Blue Ribbon School.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes outstanding examples of great American schools. EPiC Elementary was awarded the ribbon under the "Exemplary High Performing Schools" category.
"National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation ...," the U.S. Department of Education writes.
"EPiC" stands for "Every Person is Inspired to Create," and Liberty Public Schools is proud of how the community at EPiC Elementary is living out that statement, reads the school's website. At EPiC, students are empowered to be creative, equipped with an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit and learn to engage with the community to make an impact, reads the site.
Around the nation, there are 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools and only eight in Missouri.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven and members of the Missouri State Board of Education made the formal ribbon presentation to the EPiC leadership. Parson also got to see some students’ recent class projects, according to the district.
“I am very proud of the EPiC Staff and students,” said Michelle Schmitz, school principal. “Despite the pandemic, they were able to continue with our mission of empower, creativity, engage community and equip learners. EPIC learners were able to show that they can thrive despite the circumstances around them. Congratulations to our staff, students and parents.”
