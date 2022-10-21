Governor at EPiC Elementary.jpg

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, second from left, as well as EPiC Principal Michelle Schmitz and Superintendent Jeremy Tucker, along with Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven and members of the Missouri State Board of Education celebrate EPiC's Blue Ribbon status. 

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — EPiC Elementary may be taking a page from legendary soccer player Pele’s handbook: “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."

After all, the Liberty elementary school was named a Missouri Gold Star School for 2022 by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The school is one of eight Missouri schools to receive this designation.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.