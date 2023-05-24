Liberty senior Ross inspires others through respect, hard work

Trevor Ross loves his dogs and hopes to eventually be an animal rescuer.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — Trevor Ross is the sort of student who seeks out opportunities to do the right things. Teachers recognize his integrity.

Ross is a Liberty student who thrived at the KC Tech Academy attached to the Northland Career Center.

Liberty High School graduate Trevor Ross talks about the real-world learning he received in school and his future plans in the trades. 
Trevor Ross and his mother Jessica Ross share a moment.

