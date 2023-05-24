LIBERTY — Trevor Ross is the sort of student who seeks out opportunities to do the right things. Teachers recognize his integrity.
Ross is a Liberty student who thrived at the KC Tech Academy attached to the Northland Career Center.
His junior and senior years were spent as part of the academy, learning about manufacturing technology and processes, robotics, hydraulics and automation. He has participated in Skills USA competitions as well as built a robot for the KC Bots meet, held at Magna.
Roy Sayre, Ross’ KC Tech Academy instructor, said Ross is a great student.
“In the last two years that I’ve had the privilege of being Trevor’s instructor, he has overcome many obstacles. He has grown socially and gained a lot of self-confidence in the last two years. Trevor is the kindest and most thoughtful student that I’ve met. His extreme level of integrity and honesty has also been recognized and awarded at NCC. He’s very professional and has an outstanding work ethic. I wish Trevor great success after graduation,” Sayre said.
At the academy, Ross said he enjoyed all the classes that involved hands-on learning.
“I know it’s not the typical college path,” he said. “I am looking at HVAC, plumbing, manufacturing. These are rewarding to me.”
Ross attempts to find tasks that help others. During his flex period, he could be found walking the service dogs at Liberty High School.
“I volunteered to help out,” he said. “I like to find something to do that is useful. I want to be a good example and follow the rules. It’s about being respectful.”
Liberty High School social worker Kris Boyle, who keeps one of the therapy dogs, said she has watched Ross grow in his four years at high school.
“He is a kind, thoughtful and resourceful young man. He works hard to do his best every day,” she said.
Ross also sees himself as a hard worker, spending five seasons at Worlds of Fun, serving on the park’s services team.
Ross said one of the most influential people in the district is Discovery Middle School teacher Tyler Nash.
“He’s the Lady Jays soccer coach and a person I went to for good advice,” Ross said. “He taught me how to cope with things.”
Nash said he had the privilege of getting to know Ross during his seventh and eighth grade years at Discovery Middle School.
“Trevor was a particularly witty kid with a huge heart for many things. We immediately found common ground in our love for animals. Trevor and I are both big dog lovers and enjoyed sharing pictures and stories about our fur babies,” Nash said.
Nash and Ross shared the bond of caring for a bearded dragon Ross named Ripley, which became an emotional support animal.
“He’s always showed a huge amount of responsibility when things would spike his interest,” Nash said. “Ripley was a great pet and Trevor would spoil him almost every day with some of his favorite treats, crickets and superworms. He even would surprise him with some fresh vegetables after the weekend that he put together.”
Nash said the two would work closely together and Ross would seek him out when he had a rough hour or day.
“The trust we had was something that each person in education strives to achieve. As he moved to the high school, I was really excited for his future. I knew in the right environment, Trevor would thrive. We stayed in touch through email and were able to chat sometimes while I was coaching,” Nash said. “The progress he has made is remarkable, even though I am not too shocked as I always saw it in him. He just needed to believe in himself. Now, Trevor is an amazing young man who will make an impact on the world. His caring, selfless attitude is one that I wish more people had. I am so very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of his journey and am so excited to continue to watch him grow. Trevor is a very special person who can be a positive influence in other’s lives.”
Ross said his sophomore year proved challenging with online learning during the pandemic, but he found educators like history teacher Nora Hill who helped him.
“I like to exercise, walk and work on complex Lego sets for manual dexterity,” he said. “Origami is also fun.”
Ross has faced a handful of challenges with classes, including receiving special education services.
“I knew as a sophomore I wanted to go to the KC Tech Academy to help set up my future,” he said. “I think eventually I want to work in animal rescue, too.”
As for advice to younger students, Ross wants them to remember to do what is right, not what is popular.
“I don’t care for bullying,” he explained. “It can be hard to do the right thing, but you must do what is right. Also, find that passion and be successful. Work hard. Be a good listener and help others.”
