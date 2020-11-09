‘Light Up Broadway’ ready to take Kearney stage

KEARNEY — COVID-19 has altered so much of life. To find some optimism in the face of misfortune, the Kearney High School musical students are working to give a voice to the quiet world of Broadway with “Light Up Broadway.”
The musical will be streamed starting Thursday, Nov. 12 at www.bulldogbroadcasting.com. The cost will be $10 to view and people can view the musical in their own homes when it is convenient.
For junior Heidi Eberhardt, the vision came with creating their own musical, which Broadway writers do all the time.
“We are going to explore how we would bring it back to life,” she said. “There will be dancing and singing. We just want to have a moment to shine.”
Eberhardt is serving as costume and makeup director. She is performing in her own solo, “Adalaide’s Lament” from “Guys and Dolls,” as well as being part of the cast for numbers including “Chicago,” “Rent,” and “Hairspray.”
To make the show happen and respect physical distancing, rehearsals started in limited increments of 15 minutes at a time.
Elizabeth Mael, who teaches AP Language, English III and Poetry, has been working with the students and teaming with drama teacher Wendy Fish.
“The kids are stepping up, helping write the script and doing this together,” Mael said.
To look at Broadway, some of the most memorable show tunes made the cut. There’s “Circle of Life” from “Lion King” to Chicago’s “All That Jazz.” Other favorites are “Seasons of Love” from “Rent,” “Easy Street” from “Annie” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl.”
“We as students handpicked the songs,” Eberhardt said. “Most of us are looking at this production optimistically. We aren’t putting together a normal show. We have little time and never have done anything like this, but I believe it’s going to be a really good show.”
Mael said she understands that safety is important for the students and the audience.
Fish said with the students staggering their rehearsals throughout most of the rehearsal process, Mael and she knew they would have to be creative and pick those smaller numbers such as solos and duets.
As an example, sophomore Keenan Haney and junior Lizzie Seeley will sing “Found/Tonight.” The original performers were Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt. The mash-up is “The Story of Tonight” from “Hamilton” and “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Fish said the students want to share the hope and determination to see Broadway return.
“The students will be acting directors narrating the show, sharing the woes that this pandemic brought, but illuminating that hope with those songs that people know and those that bring joy,” she said.
Junior Ellarie Haggart is helping with choreography for “All That Jazz” and one of the final songs, “Can’t Stop That Beat” from “Hairspray.”
“That song is that representation of our excitement,” she said.
Mael again praised the students for the collaborative effort.
Student director Ellye Johnson, senior, said she believes that the students involved in the fall musical are coming together and growing together even while keeping their distances. She is also performing a couple numbers in the show including a song from “Annie,” a familiar piece she performed five years ago when she was in seventh grade.
“Everyone’s working hard,” she said. “I’m very proud of my classmates.”
