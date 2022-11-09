'Little Mermaid' ready to take stage at Liberty High School

Junior Bennett Chapman takes on the role of Scuttle the seagull in Liberty High School’s production of “The Little Mermaid.” Ariel is played by senior Meg Rieger. The scene is the song “Positoovity.”

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

Liberty senior Meg Rieger sings one of the additional songs written for Broadway, "The World Above."

LIBERTY — Liberty High School senior Meg Rieger said playing Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” is a dream come true. Rieger gets to take on the role as part of the high school musical, running through Saturday, Nov. 12.

“Ariel is my favorite princess,” she said. “For the musical, I am finding my own Ariel. She’s such an iconic character. I know I have to make the role my own.”

Grace Fisher, a senior at Liberty High School, gets to belt out "Poor Unfortunate Souls" during a dress rehearsal of "The Little Mermaid." Fisher plays Ursula the sea witch.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.