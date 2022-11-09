LIBERTY — Liberty High School senior Meg Rieger said playing Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” is a dream come true. Rieger gets to take on the role as part of the high school musical, running through Saturday, Nov. 12.
“Ariel is my favorite princess,” she said. “For the musical, I am finding my own Ariel. She’s such an iconic character. I know I have to make the role my own.”
Senior Andrew Hand plays Sebastian the crab. He is another fan of Disney and the cartoon.
“Sebastian, for a tiny crab, is a very big character,” he said. “I have to give him a visual bigness with movement. What I love is that he has a lot of heart. He has two sides: one is prim and proper and the other, humorous and mischievous.”
Hand, who played the role of Flounder with Christian Youth Theater in 2014, said he is enjoying the chance to revisit the musical.
Joansel Rodriguez, senior, plays Prince Eric. He has never seen the movie so his take on the prince is having that mix of proper and private as he speaks freely in front of Ariel.
The actors all have their favorite songs. The production at the Liberty Performing Arts Center is the stage musical so it has the movie’s iconic songs, but additional lyrics from the Broadway production.
“My favorite song is ‘Part of Your World,’” Rieger said. “It’s just my favorite moment. I have worked on perfecting this song. I guess I have felt some pressure to do this song to the very best of my ability.”
Her second favorite moment comes when Rodriguez and she fly on stage.
“I love being up above the stage. I’m not scared at all,” she said. “It’s something invigorating.”
For Rodriguez, his two favorite tunes are “Fathoms Below,” which kicks off the first act and “One Step Closer,” which is his tune as he is awkward around Ariel.
Senior Max Campbell plays King Triton. His favorite song is a quartet called “If Only” which looks at how Triton, Sebastian and Prince Eric want to save Ariel.
“It’s very powerful and beautiful,” he explained.
The actors who play the mermaids and various aquatic creatures spent time talking about movement, specifically to create the illusion of movement and swimming.
“It’s about moving forward,” Rieger said. “I am constantly moving my arms to indicate swimming. I’m hoping by the time the show starts, it’s a bit like muscle memory.”
For Hand, the movement is a bit different as he has taken on a scuttle and a quick walk to indicate crab-like movement.
“This is one of the most timeless stories,” he said. “It’s about following your dreams and loving who you love, no matter the differences.”
Rieger said she finds the musical’s message also about being oneself.
One character bent on halting all this happiness is Ursula, the sea witch. Senior Grace Fisher has taken on filling the tentacles of such an iconic villain.
“There is no way that I can live up to the movie so I am making her my own,” Fisher said. “I want her to be fun and scary. I want sassy, too.”
Her favorite song is “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” in both the first run and the reprise.
“A song that was added is called ‘Daddy’s Little Angel,’” Fisher said. “In it, there is a stronger connection between the family lines. I’m Triton’s older sister. She gets a raw deal when he comes of age. She talks about deep insecurities.”
Fisher said she hopes the audience will see some of Ursula’s flaws and sadness as well as her anger.
“Ursula is an alto’s dream,” she said. “It’s so much fun to be the villainous character. She’s iconic as is the whole musical. No matter what, we all have had so much fun.”
