Dance teams from Kearney. Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools came away with big seasons this winter.
Kearney
For the second year in a row, the Kearney High School Golden Girls squad shone brighter than all others and claimed top honors in the Missouri Dance Team Association 2023 State Championship.
The championship was held over the course of two days at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City. The Golden Girls secured first place in both the Precision Jazz and Pom routines and first place overall, making them Division 3 State Champions.
The Bulldog soloists competed, with each grade level competing against over 60 competitors, according to head coach Samantha Anderson.
“I’m so proud of these girls for staying focused and constantly working to improve,” she said. “They absolutely hit their marks at the right time, performed incredibly as a squad and definitely earned this state championship!”
Liberty
At the end of February, the Liberty High School Sapphire dance team won the Division 6 Missouri State Championship. This the 12th state championship title in the past 15 years for the Liberty Sapphire program. With a combined total score from their first place lyrical jazz and pom routines, the Sapphires secured the state title.
Along with their state honors, the Sapphires also walked away with the Universal Dance Competition national runner-up title in medium varsity pom at the 2023 NDTC. This championship event hosts 365 teams across 33 states.
The Sapphires have only been competing at UDA Nationals for 10 years and have secured three national titles, four national runner-up titles and 10 top three finishes.
Team members are Sofia Berman, Savina Bonadonna, Alana Bryson, Olivia DiGiovanni, Avery Hastings, Ava Hunt, Zoe Mead, Mackenzie Overton, Sara Pfannenstiel, Carson Reed, Sydney Rogers, Giuliana Siraguso and Riley Willis. The team is coached by Macayla Gonino, Haley Klein and Maggie Willis.
Liberty North
Smithville
Coach Stephanie Simon shared that the Smithville Dazzlers attended camp in Lincoln, Nebraska in July 2022.
"They were proud to win first place on their home routine, earning them a bid to Nationals," Simon explained.
The Dazzlers traveled to Orlando, Florida in early March 2023 to compete in the National Dance Alliance's competition. This competition consisted of more than 2,800 dancers from 34 states.
"In the very competitive Medium Varsity Jazz competition, the Dazzlers were excited and humbled to make it through prelims and into finals. This is the first time this has happened in school history. The Smithville Dazzlers were by far the smallest public school to make it into finals," Simon said.
The Dazzlers walked away with 15th place, ranking them 15th in the nation in Medium Varsity Jazz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.