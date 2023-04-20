KANSAS CITY — Liberty and Liberty North's high school musicals this past fall, "The Little Mermaid" and "Into the Woods," netted more than 30 nominations combined through Starlight Theatre's Blue Star Awards. 

In the 2022-23 Blue Star Awards season, 54 schools and more than 4,000 Kansas City metro area students participated, making the program one of the largest and most respected high school musical awards shows in the nation.

Andrew Hand, the senior who played Sebastian the crab, received a couple Blue Star nods.
Senior Grace Fisher played Ursula the sea witch in Liberty High School's production of "The Little Mermaid." She received a nomination for ceremony ensemble and for outstanding actress in a supporting role through the Blue Star Awards. 
Senior Andrew Hand, center, played Sebastian the crab, as the other sea creatures and Mersisters sing "Under the Sea." The overall production received a Blue Star nomination. 
Santina Juma plays Cinderella in “Into the Woods.” She received an individual nomination for costume design. 
Liberty North senior Bellamy Brockman played the Witch in “Into the Woods.” She received two individual nominations for the Blue Star Awards as well as being part of the overall cast and production
The ensemble cast of Liberty North High School’s production of “Into the Woods” includes Cinderella, a couple princes and Cinderella’s stepsisters and stepmother. The overall production has been nominated for a Blue Star Award. 
Smithville's "SpongeBob the Musical" netted a nomination for outstanding costume design from the Starlight Blue Star Awards. 

— Kellie Houx contributed to this story

