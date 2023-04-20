The ensemble cast of Liberty North High School’s production of “Into the Woods” includes Cinderella, a couple princes and Cinderella’s stepsisters and stepmother. The overall production has been nominated for a Blue Star Award.
Senior Grace Fisher played Ursula the sea witch in Liberty High School's production of "The Little Mermaid." She received a nomination for ceremony ensemble and for outstanding actress in a supporting role through the Blue Star Awards.
Junior Bennett Chapman played Scuttle the seagull in Liberty High School’s production of “The Little Mermaid.” Ariel is played by senior Meg Rieger. Chapman received a Blue Star nomination for outstanding actor in a featured role and ceremony ensemble.
The set for "Into the Woods" becomes a storybook that the many characters in the musical live in at Liberty North High School. The scenic design gained a nod for the Blue Star Awards.
KANSAS CITY — Liberty and Liberty North's high school musicals this past fall, "The Little Mermaid" and "Into the Woods," netted more than 30 nominations combined through Starlight Theatre's Blue Star Awards.
In the 2022-23 Blue Star Awards season, 54 schools and more than 4,000 Kansas City metro area students participated, making the program one of the largest and most respected high school musical awards shows in the nation.
Modeled after Broadway’s Tony Awards, Starlight’s annual Blue Star Awards recognize achievement and excellence in musical theatre among Kansas City area high school students. Winners will be announced in 26 categories and more than $6,500 in scholarships will be awarded at the Blue Star Awards Ceremony, which will also feature 11 onstage performances.
Liberty's "Disney's The Little Mermaid" earned nominations for:
Bennett Chapman as Scuttle, Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role;
Allyson Johnston as Jetsam, Outstanding Actress in a Featured Role;
Molly Brusven as Flotsam, Outstanding Actress in a Featured Role;
Outstanding Hair & Makeup Design;
Outstanding Scenic Design, Tier II;
Mary Bates, stage management, Technical Contribution Award;
Areeb Lodhi, scenic design, Dream Production Award;
Ella Torno, direction, Creative Contribution Award;
