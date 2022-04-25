Three Northland teams comprised of approximately 25 students joined the BotsKC competition last week at Rockhurst High School in Kansas City. The Northland competitors joined those from more than 20 Kansas City metro area schools in the competition.
Kim Palomarez, executive director for the Northland’s KC Tech Academy and BotsKC, said the competition is through the National Robotics League that includes at total 33 middle school, high school and collegiate-level teams competing from six different states.
"Their work represents eight months of effort with industry mentors to build and battle light-weight robots in a gladiator-style competition," states a release.
The students spent the year honing science, technology, engineering and math skills as well as the intangibles of teamwork, competitive spirit and pride of ownership, states the release. “Now, they’ll put their bots to the test,” she said.
Palomarez said the contests are fun, but represent more.
“There are more than 76,000 manufacturing jobs in the metro Kansas City area, and the industry is expected to grow by more than 5% in the next decade,” she said. “Area manufacturers say one of their biggest challenges is finding qualified employees to fill the void left by the retiring Baby Boomer generation.”
Internships, scholarships and jobs are available for students in the Kansas City area now.
“BotsKC positions students to fill this gap, and they’ll be making an extremely competitive salary,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.