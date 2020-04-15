LPS designated Best Communities for Music Education 8 years running

LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts demonstrating outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, LPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“Receiving this recognition again validates the great work taking place within our Fine Arts Department,” said LPS Superintendent Jeremy Tucker. “To now be named for eight years in a row is quite a feat, and one that our entire school community should be proud of.”
This award recognizes that Liberty Public Schools is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act, states a LPS press release. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music, the release continues. After two years of music education, research found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores and that students who are involved in music are more likely to graduate high school and to attend college.
Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically-trained children than in those without music training. Significantly, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to: perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention and keep sounds in memory. Not to mention, social benefits including conflict resolution, teamwork skills and how to give and receive constructive criticism.
A 2015 study supported by The NAMM Foundation, “Striking A Chord,” also outlines the overwhelming desire by teachers and parents for music education opportunities for all children as part of the school curriculum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.