LPS discusses graduation, summer school, fall semester

LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools has begun conversations about how to reopen facilities and programming while also maintaining a high level of health and safety, Director of Communications Dallas Ackerman said.
With the community slowly reopening, the district can begin welcoming students back in a few ways.
Graduation
While many students and communities are coming up with ways to recognize 2020 seniors, LPS graduations are scheduled to occur on Friday, July 17 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
"This could be changing in the coming week or so," Ackerman added as restrictions on large groups may be in place due to coronavirus. "Definitely know that it has not been canceled."
Summer School
While the month of June summer school for LPS has been virtual only, Ackerman said for the district's July session, there will be a hybrid approach.
"We will not only offer virtual summer school sessions, but there will also be face-to-face sessions for students grades kindergarten through eighth," he said. "Currently we have close to 1,200 students enrolled for this program that will run July 8-31. Additional details regarding how this will look will be shared with families in the coming weeks."
2020-2021 Fall Semester
Going into next school year, Ackerman said few details are finalized.
"We have a Re-entry Task Force group that has been working hard for several weeks now, preparing for the various scenarios as we look to start the school year Aug. 25," Ackerman said. "We have already done some parent, staff, and student surveying and will likely do some more in the coming weeks."
Ackerman added that final details will probably be released around mid-July. For more district information visit lps53.org.
