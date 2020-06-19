LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools hired Taneka Brown to serve as the next program manager for the district's Kid's Zone program.
Brown comes to LPS with a "tremendous" amount of experience, a press release states. Having worked in both pre-kindergarten through high school levels and higher education she's served a wide range of students. Brown has served pre-kindergarten children in a Montessori setting as well.
Brown's public school experience includes being a leader of staff development for the Kansas City, Kansas School District, the press release states, and as the Director of Education Programs and Overland Park Campus Site Director with the University of St. Mary. Prior to those experiences, Brown also served as the Education Assessment Director at William Jewell College in Liberty.
Attending the University of Kansas, Brown has Bachelor's in applied science degree with an emphasis in community health and development. She then attained a Master's in Education from the University of St. Mary. Now, she is a doctoral candidate for a Doctor of Education in Leadership, attending Baker University.
"We are excited to add to our leadership team someone with the experiences and expertise that Ms. Brown possesses," Steve Anderson, chief operations officer of LPS said. "I know that she is excited and ready to get started i leading such an important program in our district."
Brown is replacing Nancy Hillebrand, who announced retirement from LPS earlier this year.
