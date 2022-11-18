Diversity Festival draws hundreds

A few years ago, diversity festgoers participated in learning an authentic Hawaiian hula dance. This year's festival is at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.

LIBERTY — The Liberty Public Schools Cultural Enrichment Celebration returns to an in-person format from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Liberty North High School, 1000 NE 104th St., Liberty. 

According to the district organizers, the event is being hosted in an effort for the community to experience and celebrate the various cultures within the Liberty and Kansas City-North community.

