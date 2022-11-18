featured top story LPS hosts Cultural Enrichment Celebration Nov. 30 Nov 18, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A few years ago, diversity festgoers participated in learning an authentic Hawaiian hula dance. This year's festival is at 6 p.m. Nov. 30. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — The Liberty Public Schools Cultural Enrichment Celebration returns to an in-person format from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Liberty North High School, 1000 NE 104th St., Liberty. According to the district organizers, the event is being hosted in an effort for the community to experience and celebrate the various cultures within the Liberty and Kansas City-North community.There will be live music, entertainment, cultural cuisine, interactive activities and children's activities. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cultural Enrichment Liberty North High School × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Teen hero honored for helping save officer’s life MOVIE REVIEW: People we hate in this movie LPS hosts Cultural Enrichment Celebration Nov. 30 Former Northland coach’s trial for statutory rape pushed to 2023 Kearney chamber highlights nonprofits with online showcase Liberty Hospital ranks highest in Northland for safety Freshman Steward shines for Kearney at state championship Teresa Giudice gives Rihanna parenting advice Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFour years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prisonShe was 37, he was 71. How the vice president met and married a St. Louis widow in 1949Former Northland coach’s trial for statutory rape pushed to 2023Liberty North meets Christian Brothers College in state semifinalsLiberty North installs new offense for upcoming seasonKearney aims for district title this seasonVet tech program has animals available for adoptionSmithville downs Kearney for district titleComment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposalLiberty North's 'Into the Woods' takes audiences into storybooks Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Nov 26 Winter Wonderland Extravaganza Sat, Nov 26, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.