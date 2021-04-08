LPS named Best Community for Music Education for 9th straight year

LIBERTY — For the ninth straight year, Liberty Public Schools was honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education, according to a district release.
In its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, LPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“Receiving this recognition again validates the great work taking place within our Fine Arts Department,” said Superintendent Jeremy Tucker. “To now be named for nine years in a row is quite a feat, and one that our entire school community should be proud of.”
The award recognizes Liberty Public Schools is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act, states a release. The legislation guides implementation in states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act, which was criticized by some for overemphasis on testing while leaving behind subjects such as music. ESSA recommends music and other arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
"Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational, cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music," states a release.
