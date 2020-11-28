LPS on track to return after Thanksgiving

LIBERTY — The last several months have been a challenge for all of us, states a Liberty Public Schools letter to families. We are incredibly grateful to our staff, our students and our families for the perseverance and resilience shown during this period.
"As I recently shared, many have doubted that we would have been able to provide in-person learning for these past eleven weeks," Superintendent Jeremy Tucker wrote. "We have been made aware of several districts in the (Kansas City metropolitan) area that have announced adjustments to their learning plans, many of whom plan to transition to a fully virtual learning model in the coming days and/or weeks. At the same time, some districts have attempted to increase in-person learning opportunities, only to have to place those plans on hold due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and region. It is important to note that no two districts are alike in navigating COVID-19," he continued. "While we collaborate regularly with other districts, they each vary in the cases and quarantines they are seeing and in their ability to ensure appropriate mitigation protocols are in place. While we have also seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines within our schools, we strongly believe that the mitigation efforts we have put in place have allowed us to provide the in-person learning experiences thus far for our students choosing this option of learning."
At this time, LPS intends to continue the current learning models upon return from our Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30. These models include in-person learning for our pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, hybrid learning for our secondary (grades 6-12) students and all students enrolled in the Liberty Virtual School option.
As we have continued to emphasize, the letter states, this remains an extremely fluid situation and one that has the ability to change in the coming days or weeks.
Any pertinent information will be shared with families in a timely and effective manner, according to the letter.
The LPS COVID-19 Data Dashboard reflects positive cases are primarily coming from outside the LPS buildings. While learners are in their school, district mitigation measures with respect to distancing, mask-wearing, good hand hygiene and ventilation enhancements have been important in keeping staff and students safe as well as keeping face-to-face learning in session.
"Our goal all along has been to provide in-person learning, five days a week, if and when it is safe to do so," Tucker wrote. "It will continue to be our mission to do all we can to make this possible, while also remaining in close contact with the Clay County Public Health Center, the Kansas City Missouri Health Department, and our area hospitals to ensure our plans remain focused on the safety and health of our students and staff."
As far as what constitutes a change to fully virtual learning for all students, Tucker said the primary factors considered for such a decision include: a directive from CCPHC or higher governmental authority requiring schools to close; if the district believes due to community spread closing is best for all members of the LPS community; or if the number of those positive for COVID-19 and/or in quarantine make it so the district is no longer able to properly staff the schools and facilitate learning safely.
More information will be shared with families in early- to mid-December.
