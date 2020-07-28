LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools’ Summer Kelley, a teacher in project-based learning at Liberty Academy, is a 2021 Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Regional Teacher of the Year.
Following this accomplishment, Kelley will be entered into the Missouri Teacher of the Year competition. Those who win for each state then compete at the national level.
Regional Teacher of the Year is a program that began in 2016 with the goal of celebrating outstanding teachers in all areas, a DESE press release states. Semifinalists and finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year will be announced in August, with the Missouri winner to be announced in September.
