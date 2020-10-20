LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Tucker was named the 2020 Missouri Alliance for Arts Education Administrator of the Year for the state.
According to a press release, under Tucker's leadership the district has been named a Best Communities for Music Education recipient for eight consecutive years and the district remains a leader in the Kansas City metropolitan area, the state and the nation when it comes to the arts.
"Dr. Tucker exemplifies the ideals of the MAAE Administrator of the Year award," said Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Director Roger Kelley. "Under your leadership, the Liberty arts programs continue to excel and are strong examples for other Missouri school districts to model."
"As with any individual award that would come my way," Tucker said, "this is a team award. We are so fortunate to be able to provide our young people with the tremendous opportunities that we do in Liberty Public Schools. This award is a credit to the entire Fine Arts program that includes students, staff, parents and community."
