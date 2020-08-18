LIBERTY – Three teachers from Liberty Public Schools were recently awarded grants through Western Governors University's Missouri Fund My Classroom initiative.
Christine Anderson and Lori Riedel – both library and media specialists at Liberty High School – each received a $300 grant to teach students real-world and entrepreneurial skills, a press release states.
Doug Evans, a math teacher at Heritage Middle School, received a $100 grant that will be used to purchase online learning notes, activities and games to enhance student learning.
Anderson plans to use the $300 grant she received to purchase materials for monthly workshops Liberty High School is hosting to help students learn necessary skills to live independently post-high school, the release states.
“Real World Wednesdays” workshops feature a variety of topics, including basic auto care and maintenance, household budgeting, nutrition and cooking, financial literacy, laundry, sewing skills, and more. Each workshop will provide hands-on experience and will be facilitated by local experts.
The grant allows Anderson to purchase tools and consumable resources – including but not limited to nutritious food samples, button sewing and laundry supplies, and tire gauges – needed to enhance the experience and provide take-away items that will be valuable to students to help them utilize and maintain their new skills.
Riedel, the release continues, plans to use her $300 grant to teach students in her Digital Media Management class entrepreneurial skills by allowing them to create products and market them to their peers, staff members and community.
These funds will be used to purchase materials students will need to make products and kickstart production. Students will work through processes of researching their customer base, brainstorming ideas, performing market research, prototyping products, performing test marketing and making any revisions, analyzing cost and production and overseeing marketing and financial tracking, the release states.
Their items will be sold in the school store and on the school website. Any profit made will go toward purchasing more supplies to continue production and expand their offerings.
Funds received by Evans are already being put to use, the release states. He has introduced weekly math escape rooms and online notes/activities to his students at Heritage Middle School as an engaging way for them to use what they have learned to solve problems.
This new resource provides a common language and format for parents and students to interact with while learning from home this past month due to COVID-19. In addition, Evans and his math team are transitioning to a learner-centered, personalized, instructional model in the near future and plan to make these resources a part of instruction for years to come.
These classroom projects are three of 29 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding. The nonprofit university issued a call in March for kindergarten through 12th grade teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative. All grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
“We are happy we can bring so many of these innovative projects to life through our ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative and give the impacted teachers something to look forward to in the midst of all the uncertainty COVID-19 is causing for schools across the region,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “This initiative is an opportunity for WGU Missouri to celebrate teachers and is a great way to thank them for the lasting, positive impact they have on their students. We were excited to hear from so many great teachers with excellent ideas that will enhance learning both in and out of the classroom.”
To learn more about the Fund My Classroom initiative, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
