LPS wins big during 2020 Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair

LIBERTY — The 2020 Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair was the first time sixth graders were moved up to a more advanced category, the Junior Division, a press release states.
This year was also the first year for the fair to be a virtual competition and entries were judged online.
The onset of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order was implemented with four weeks left until the experiments were complete. The results of which meant many experiments were forced to be moved to the homes of students and in some cases completely different experiments were performed based on availability of equipment and lab space lost.
Regardless, LPS brought home several awards.
Here are the results:
1st Place Grand Prize Winners for Intermediate Division (4-5th Grade): Earth and Environmental Science: Grace Groebe and Senova Martin from Franklin Elementary for their study: The Effect of Different Concentrations of Microplastics on Microplastic Uptake and an Analysis of Microplastic Entry Method on Palaemonetes paludosus, or ghost shrimp.
1st Place Grand Prize Winners for Junior Division (6-8th Grade): Earth and Environmental Science: Samantha Sackett and Porter Starek from Heritage Middle School for their study: The Effect of Acid Rain on Ghost Shrimp in an Aquatic System with Sedimentary Rocks. They will proceed to the National Broadcom Masters Science Fair.
Gold Ribbon Winners and Finalist for Grand Prize: Camden Findley from Liberty Middle School - Molecular Bio/Chem and Health Sciences - The Effect of Denervation from a Heart Transplant on the Efficiency of a Heart to Recover from Exercise, and Findley will proceed to the National Broadcom Masters Science Fair; Melena Davis from Heritage Middle School - Plant Sciences - The Effect of an Aquaponics System on Species of Mint Percent to Terminal Growth; Emily Drottz from Heritage Middle School - Plant Sciences - The Effect of Organic versus Genetically Modified Onion DNA on the Amount of DNA
Extracted from the Onion; Lucy O'shel from Heritage Middle School - Chemistry - The effect of the limiting reactant (sodium alginate or calcium chloride) on the dissolving rate for juice balls in saliva.
Silver Ribbon Winners: Henry Langhorst, Andrew Mann, Matthew Fang from Liberty Middle School-Chemistry - The Effect of Water Temperature on Reaction Time of Effervescent Tabs; Aubree Hill from Heritage Middle School - Computational Science Bioinformatics and Mathematics - Cell Phone Spectrophotometer; Adelyn Boyd from Heritage Middle School - Behavioral and Social Sciences - The Truth Behind the Miracle Berry; Ethan Edwards from Liberty Middle School- Computer Systems Electronics and Robotics - Password Security: How Easily Can Your Password Be Hacked; Brooks Ragland and Tyler Williams from Heritage Middle School - Energy and Environmental Engineering - The Effect of Electrolytes on the Ability of a Solution to Conduct Electricity; Corbin Potts, Alex Althoff, and Isaac Bailey from Liberty Middle School- Plant Science - The Effect of Type of Plant on Phototropism; Solina Tsegal from Heritage Middle School - Plant Science - A Study in Enzymes Used for Blood Clotting with a Plant Model.
Bronze Ribbon Winners: Isheanesu Nziramasanga from Heritage Middle School - Chemistry - Freezing Eggs Using Frozen Carbon Dioxide; Joseph Ridder from Heritage Middle School - Computer Systems Electronics and Robotics - Building a Supercomputer Using Raspberry Pi Components
