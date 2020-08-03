Mask drive held for Smithville schools

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce and Smithville Main Street District are working together to collect masks and other needed items for the Smithville School District.
Masks, non-bleach disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be collected through Aug. 21. Drop off can be done at the chamber office, a Main Street District business or by contacting the chamber for local pickup, 532-0946.
