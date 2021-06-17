Masks in schools now optional for students, vaccinated adults

At the start of the 2020-21 school year, Kearney Elementary teacher Nanette Stout cut laminated math sheets for each student as sharing materials including worksheets or school supplies did not occur in light of the pandemic. At the time, other safety protocols like physical distancing in classrooms and wearing masks by teachers and students were required. Now, with updated health guidance from public health, mask wearing in schools for the remainder of summer school is optional in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville schools.