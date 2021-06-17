Masks in schools now optional for students, vaccinated adults

As of Monday, June 14, mask wearing in Kearney and Liberty school district buildings is optional for students and adults. In Smithville, the district ended its mask mandate in the middle of May, a few days before the end of the school year.
With summer school in full swing, districts are following guidelines from Clay County Public Health Center, which issued new guidance last week regarding COVID-19 mitigation in schools related to masks.
“Evaluation of in-school transmission data collected in partnership with Clay County public school districts, widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, expanded age eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents and low case rates indicate that students are at very low risk for transmitting COVID-19,” Clay County Director of Public Health Gary Zaborac wrote in a communication to school districts. “Therefore, CCPHC will recommend optional masking for students and vaccinated adults. Unvaccinated faculty, staff and visitors should still wear a mask.”
In the Liberty district, the remainder of summer school will include optional mask wearing, however, district leadership does encourage unvaccinated faculty, staff and visitors to still wear a mask although proof of vaccination is not being required to not wear a mask.
In Kearney, a district letter stated, “Unvaccinated adults should continue to wear masks while they are in our buildings. Even though masks are not required, students may still choose to wear them. We will be updating our return-to-school plan in the coming weeks. We will continue to follow guidance from public health officials as the pandemic evolves and anticipate that there may be more changes in the future.”
While masks in school buildings are optional, students and adults are still required to wear a mask while riding school buses. This bus mandate aligns with guidelines issued federally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Since we anticipate that some of our staff and students will continue wearing masks, it is our expectation that everyone is treated with respect, regardless of the personal decision made by our staff and families,” states a Liberty district letter to families. “As evidenced by our COVID-19 dashboard, transmission rates in LPS have greatly decreased in recent weeks. In the event we would see any upticks in positive cases this summer in our district and community, we would reevaluate our health and safety protocols as necessary.”
District leaders in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville all reiterated the need for patience and flexibility as the school year has been a challenge.
Details about fall return-to-school plans are expected to be released later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.