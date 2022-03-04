Mattress sale returns to Smithville
Metro Creative

SMITHVILLE — The fifth annual Smithville High School mattress fundraiser will be 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the high school, 645 South Commercial Ave., Smithville.

The mattress sale, which includes pillows and mattress protectors, is a fundraiser that benefits the school's band program.

