SMITHVILLE — The fifth annual Smithville High School mattress fundraiser will be 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the high school, 645 South Commercial Ave., Smithville.
The mattress sale, which includes pillows and mattress protectors, is a fundraiser that benefits the school's band program.
