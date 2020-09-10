SMITHVILLE — With Smithville students attending classes for the first time since March, families seem to have an idea of how school days will be broken down for education. However, local experts say school isn’t only about class, but is also about making sure students’ mental health outcomes are positive.
Mental health
Students have access to a plethora of services in Smithville School District outside of trained counselors.
“(Increased anxiety and depression) has been a topic of conversation for us since the spring, truly,” Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Michelle Kratofil said. “We know that this whole situation has taken a toll on our kiddos. Part of our planning has been how are we going to address the social and emotional needs of our students. Regardless of the format students are attending school, that is part of our programming. At every grade level and in every building, there are plans to not only have lessons that deal with the social/emotional impact, but also continuing to provide support.”
Kratofil said the district has a telehealth system that students can take advantage of for free that connects them virtually to a psychologist or a therapist. Smithville also benefits from a Children First Grant, provided by the Clay County Children Services Fund. It provides counseling services from Tri-County Mental Health and Synergy Services to the district.
“We will have more individuals on campus this year working with our kids as well as in small group and individual settings. We feel like we’re well prepared,” Kratofil said.
CARES Funds and expenditures
To also help better prepare students for the changing educational landscape in relation to COVID-19, the district has been investing in technology through the $250,000 in federal CARES Act funds the district received.
Kratofil said the district purchased equipment like chromebooks to make sure all students had resources to learn virtually.
“We are one-to-one in grades (kindergarten) through 12,” she said of the district ability to provide a device for each student.
Having a device for each student districtwide was a long-term goal of SSD. Kratofil said it’s nice to be able to meet that goal sooner rather than later.
“If we have to go virtual districtwide, we can,” she added. “We’re hoping that does not happen.”
The district also spent over $100,000 on extra cleaning supplies, masks and plastic barriers for student and teacher desks.
The city of Smithville also is considering contributing some of its CARES Act funds to the district in an effort to help add layers of protection for elementary students as well as bell covers for those in band.
“There’s a big price tag associated with it,” Kratofil said of making sure school facilities are sanitized for student and staff protection, “but that’s what you do. We want to make sure our kids are safe and we’re trying to save in other areas.”
