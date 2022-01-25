The Missouri 4-H Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from current or former Missouri 4-H members pursuing postsecondary study. Applications are due March 1, 2022.
Missouri 4-H youths are encouraged to showcase their personal growth and development as well as their career goals on their scholarship applications, according to a press release.
“For more than 70 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation, our donors and our partner organizations have supported 4-H’ers as they pursue their educational goals,” said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director. “We are proud to award scholarships that recognize the accomplishments of Missouri 4-H youth.”
This year, more than $85,000 will be awarded to current or former Missouri 4-H members, Augustine said. A list of available scholarships is at muext.us/4Hscholarships.
The Missouri 4-H Foundation is the private resource partner of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. For more than 70 years, the foundation has secured and managed funds for Missouri 4-H, providing higher education scholarships, recognizing 4-H volunteers and supporting the work of MU Extension 4-H.
