Missouri department of education offers virtual learning tools

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has offered an array of virtual tools for schools, teachers and students to help implement virtual learning while districts continue extended closures through most of April during the coronavirus pandemic.
"When reviewing and selecting materials to deploy, take care to understand the terms and conditions of their use," states a resource overview found on the DESE website. "Some digital resources require teachers or students to create online accounts, some have copyright restrictions and some are shared by companies that have temporarily suspended use fees."
When talking about the state of Missouri, DESE says that learning from home can have any number of barriers including unequal access to technology, household and community responsibilities and equity in access and meaningful participation for diverse learners including multilingual students, students with special education services and students in poverty.
Due to these barriers, DESE has offered resources that do not require technology and teachers are asked to have purposeful interactions with students.
A support document for families is attached to this article online.
More information and access to resources for different subjects and grade levels can be found online at dese.mo.gov. Those without internet access can contact DESE at (573) 751-4212.
Additionally, DESE has reported that phone systems are sometimes overloaded due to a large volume of calls during this time of pandemic. Those who have difficulty getting through are advised to try again later or send an email to communications@dese.mo.gov.
