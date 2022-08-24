Jeff Haynes Smithville MS.jpg

Jeff Haynes is the new assistant principal at Smithville Middle School. He has a jar that will eventually be filled with candy that a teacher friend made him, expressing the qualities of an assistant principal.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

CLAY COUNTY — As the 2022-23 school year begins, new and first-time educators and administrators sat down with the Courier-Tribune to share their goals for the coming year, excitement about their chosen profession and what they hope to communicate to families.

Kearney

New super Emily Miller.jpg

New Kearney School District Superintendent Emily Miller shares a story and a laugh with preschool teachers ahead of the start of the school year. Miller took the helm of the district in July.
4 Liberty teachers.jpg

Liberty teachers Alli Baldwin, Madison Duello, Cal'ab London and Sarah Latham share their hopes and aspirations for the coming school year. All were educated in Liberty Public Schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.