CLAY COUNTY — As the 2022-23 school year begins, new and first-time educators and administrators sat down with the Courier-Tribune to share their goals for the coming year, excitement about their chosen profession and what they hope to communicate to families.
Kearney
Kearney School District has a new leader as Emily Miller took over the superintendent roll in July, replacing Interim Superintendent Todd White. Miller is new to Kearney and to holding the top administrative spot for a district, but not to education or district leadership. She was assistant superintendent of Operational Services for Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and interim superintendent for the 2019-20 academic year. Previously, she also was LSR7’s assistant superintendent of Special Services following terms as director of Special Education at Santa Ynez Valley Special Education Consortium and Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District. She began her career in education as a special education teacher in Virginia.
The new Northland leader said public educators have a commitment to serve all.
“I do believe (public education) is a great leveler. It allows students, no matter where they are in socioeconomic status, to move forward and advance in life,” she said. “That commitment to what we do and who we serve on a day-to-day basis is so critical. The focus on instruction for all students is just paramount to success in life.”
Miller, who grew up in upstate New York, said her career path into education was not exactly linear.
“I started out as a history major and really, it was through coaching figuring skating that I really figured out that I liked teaching. It was really encouragement then by my parents to pursue a master’s degree in education,” she told the Courier-Tribune ahead of the 2022-23 school year. “I started my master’s at George Washington University and participated in a full-emersion internship program where I actually worked in Washington, D.C. schools.”
Teaching in D.C., Miller said, made a lasting impact.
“It was there I really fell in love with what I was doing,” she said. “You could see the impact it was making on the students.”
In terms of how public educators succeed in the monumental task of educating all despite differences or challenges each student may face, Miller said you have to think through systems.
“You have to make sure that each student, as they enter the classroom, they get a good foundation in core instruction,” she said. “That classroom teacher is pivotal so that there’s that ongoing refining of priority standards, that ongoing assessment of where students are and ongoing look at how we reteach and support or continue to move forward.”
Miller said Kearney has a well-defined response to intervention and multi-tiered system of support so that any student entering school can be provided with support needed.
Preparing children for life in the workforce or post-secondary education is a conversation that must begin early in life, the administrator said.
“In the priorities that Kearney has set forth, even at the elementary level, there is a real emphasis on project-based learning. It’s looking at how do kids engage in instruction, how do they think critically, how do they know who they are as learners? Then, that starts to build into, here is who I am as a learner so when you get to middle school, you start that exploration of what are my interests and where do I want to go. Then, when you get to high school, that’s really where you start to engage in experiential learning with real-world learning initiatives,” she said. These real-world learning initiatives include workplace scenarios where students complete projects with business partners across a variety of industries.
In addition to physical or family financial challenges a child may face, other factors like discrimination and harassment can impact a student’s mental health and ability to learn and grow. In recent years, Kearney has been in the spotlight for a lack of diversity and issues centering on racism and threats made to students that have resulted in lawsuits and federal complaints lodged against the district.
All students should have a safe space in which to learn, said the new district leader. Miller said her focus as a new superintendent is to first understand the current system and what’s in place. Continuing to build on the diversity, equity and inclusion foundations previously laid is also key, she said.
“We have a DEI committee that’s done great work over the last two years. One of the things they are rolling out this school year is a respect campaign,” she said. “It’s about making sure that it’s not only translated from a district committee level, but to building administration and down to the teacher and eventually to the students and looking at what that means so that when a students enters the school doors they are treated with dignity and respect.”
Treating students with dignity and respect have to be a key commitment by all for it to be successful, Miller said.
“That’s in how we train staff and how we teach students,” she said. “I think that’s something we forget in dealing with kids and behavior. That’s a teachable moment every single time in how do we teach students their social responsibility and how we protect and serve those that may be the negative recipient of some unwanted behavior.”
Whether in terms of educating children on social behaviors and issues or academic subjects, partnership with parents, is critical, said Miller, adding it can't be a school's responsibility alone.
“A parent is a child’s first and best teacher,” she said.
Miller said one of her goals for the school year is getting back to instruction as the pandemic phase of COVID-19 is now moving to being more of an endemic.
“There’s nothing basic about teaching. … The art of teaching isn’t just an art. It’s an art and a science both,” she said. “It’s about the continued commitment to refining standards, good instructional practice and core literacy — reading, writing and discussion in the classroom so that we produce critical thinkers.”
Looking at ways to improve instruction, Miller said also includes looking at ways to provide more mental health support for students who developed issues through the pandemic.
“Students thrive in structure, they thrive in predictability, they thrive in a situation where they know they are supported on an everyday basis,” she said.
Liberty
Liberty Public Schools has around a dozen new or returning teachers who are products of the school district's education system.
Sarah Latham and Cal’ab London are on staff at Liberty North. Latham, who graduated from Liberty High in 2018, will be teaching special education while London, who graduated from North in 2017, will be teaching world and American history.
Alli Baldwin has taught in other neighboring districts, but has returned to Discovery Middle School and social studies. She graduated from Liberty in 2004. Madison Duello will be teaching fifth grade at Shoal Creek Elementary. She graduated in 2015 from Liberty.
Duello said she always wanted to be a teacher while London said he knew in middle school that he could break topics down for his peers to understand.
“I always wanted to come back,” Latham said. “Even when I was a student, I saw the big family here. I want to be the teacher I needed.”
London said he feels called to give back and become that teacher that makes a difference. Duello said something similar including appreciating coaches, too.
Baldwin is starting her 12th year of teaching, but wanted to return to Liberty because she appreciates the investment in the community and the efforts put into the youth.
Latham said fine arts helped shape her and she wants to give back to the fine arts department. London will help coach junior varsity wrestling while Baldwin figures she will help with middle school cross country and maybe choir. Duello, who captured high school and university honors as a volleyball player, plans to volunteer with the Liberty varsity team.
“I know moving from fifth grade to middle school is a big step,” Duello said of students. “I feel like a chunk of my responsibility is to help prepare them for that future.”
Baldwin knows the educational ropes, per se, but a new school can be a challenge.
“It’s a mix of showing what I have to offer as well as what I can learn from my peers,” she explained.
The quartet talked about student teaching, nerves and what has them excited.
“I know mistakes will happen,” London said.
“Kids like to see that you are human. You will recover. We have to give ourselves some grace. We have people on our sides," Baldwin said.
Duello knows a growth mindset will be critical.
“I have a Google doc that I have kept notes from about student teaching,” Latham said. “I was flabbergasted when I started student teaching. By the end of the year, I realized how far I had come.”
London figures his lesson plans will help chart his progression.
“I look forward to mixing it up,” he said. “I will be part of that new coaching staff. It’s about getting involved.”
While the school year is just starting, the teachers are looking ahead. Latham said she hopes in five years to be happy, healthy and still teaching.
“I’m where I need to be,” she said.
London, who also comes from a teaching family, sees longevity in the field.
“It becomes a part of your identity,” Baldwin said. “Then I realized I am good at this and I can be myself, build relationships and find the confidence in it all. If I don’t have a good lesson, I can recover.”
Smithville
Jeff Haynes is a new face at Smithville Middle School. The new assistant principal may be new to the district, but he is well acquainted with middle school, having spent 14 years in the Raytown School District.
“When I got reassigned from teaching high school science to middle school, I wasn’t sure,” he explained. “Once I did, I loved it. Middle-schoolers, for the most part, are coachable, moldable. They like our cheesy jokes and require lots of energy.”
For several years, Haynes wanted to move to Smithville, but family roots in Raytown kept him there a bit longer. Prior to teaching, Haynes worked as a lab tech and as a trainer for Exxon.
“I enjoyed that part of the job,” he said. “I was encouraged to go back to school.”
Eventually, the family found land and house in 2020. His kids have been part of the district for two years.
“I asked my daughter Carmen, who is an eighth-grader, if I should pursue the job in the district,” he said. “She was supportive of the move. However, we did talk about boundaries such as being Mr. Haynes at school. The goal is to be closer to home and be part of this learning community.”
Haynes is also thrilled to be working with Principal Tod Winterboer.
“Mr. Winterboer is a good leader,” he said. “He makes a great impression.”
Haynes’ responsibilities include attendance, behavior, social and emotional needs and academics.
“If kids are struggling academically, I want to get them into tutoring, which is during school hours,” he said. “We make our decisions via data. Social and emotional needs are about that team of professionals, too. I believe in that partnership with parents. We also are concerned about teachers’ mental health.”
As for the overall year, Haynes has some substantial goals, including building partnerships and relationships with students that are grounded in trust.
“I want to be an agent of change,” he said. “I want to help make middle school a good time. I want to be present with kids, teachers and parents alike. After all, my kids are part of this district, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.