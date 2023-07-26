SMITHVILLE — Mark Maus is settling into his corner office in the Smithville School District Central Office building. There are touches of home with pictures of his wife, three children and some of their colorful artwork.
While he officially took on the role of superintendent July 1, Maus could be seen around the district during the past spring semester. The Smithville Board of Education made the announcement about Maus’ hiring in early December.
Maus said he worked on a pre-entry plan, which included reviewing documents, meeting with the board, spending time with every principal and central office administrator and visiting each building to connect with staff.
“Now I have my 100-day plan in effect,” he said.
The plan defines his opportunities to interact with students, parents, employees and community members as well as setting up his initial goals for himself and the district.
Maus said his philosophy is rooted in understanding that children are prized and when they are sent to school, parents see their children as entrusted to the school district, not just the teachers and individual schools.
“I hope every day when a parent asks a child how their day was, they have that moment that stands out,” he explained. “I want the students to share that moment that explains why they love coming to school every day.”
Maus’ own background is rooted in education. His father, Bill Maus, served as athletic director and assistant principal at Smithville High School before serving as the middle school principal. His grandfather was also an educator.
“Coming out of college, I wanted to have my own experiences as a teacher away from Smithville, especially with my dad being principal of the middle school,” he said. “About five to seven years ago, my wife and I started talking about returning home. I told my family if a spot ever opens, I’m throwing my name in the ring. I felt it was time to return to a smaller town.”
The new superintendent started as a math teacher, then assistant principal and principal at Oak Park High School in the North Kansas City School District. He also served as principal at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Prior to the Smithville job, he served as the executive director of 7-12 academics in North Kansas City Schools, where he led the district’s secondary schools through the implementation of College & Career Pathways.
As the summer wanes on, Maus is meeting with community leaders.
“I’m learning as much as possible,” he explained.
During his previous role, Maus worked with the Kauffman Foundation on real-world learning and is pleased to see Smithville participating in real-world learning efforts, too.
“We will continue to look at how we are purposefully providing experiences for our students,” he said. “The experiences will be developmentally appropriate. At the high school level, it will be more college-level courses or courses at Northland Career Center as a couple examples. At middle school, it will be career bubbles where students can see connections to specific future careers. For the elementary, it’s beginning exploration.”
Maus also plans to help shape the “Portrait of a Graduate.” These pillars will explain what competencies and applicable skills Smithville students need to have as they graduate.
Maus plans to be at many events from volleyball games to theater performances. The entry plan also includes him joining various community organizations such as Rotary Club.
“I’m also hoping to hear from the kids in the district,” he said.
Maus said he doesn’t feel like the superintendent yet. He sees the late David Legaard in the role, who was his superintendent and served Smithville for 22 years.
“Many people will ask superintendents how they see the job, and some may say a marathon,” he said. “Others will say that it’s a relay race and it’s my time to carry the baton. I’m still learning so much.”
