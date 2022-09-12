Denise Harwood.JPG

Denise Harwood, who is serving as the Smithville School District's interim superintendent, reads a prepared statement after the bus accident Monday, Sept. 12.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville school bus crash at approximately 8:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, was met with first responders and do-gooders who helped all involved, said interim superintendent Denise Harwood during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Smithville Area Fire District, Smithville police and Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash scene at Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street to find a school bus that overturned. There were 29 Smithville elementary school students and a driver on board. The bus was  heading to Horizon Elementary, which includes students in kindergarten through sixth grade, at the time of the crash.

