SMITHVILLE — The Smithville school bus crash at approximately 8:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, was met with first responders and do-gooders who helped all involved, said interim superintendent Denise Harwood during a press conference Monday afternoon.
Smithville Area Fire District, Smithville police and Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash scene at Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street to find a school bus that overturned. There were 29 Smithville elementary school students and a driver on board. The bus was heading to Horizon Elementary, which includes students in kindergarten through sixth grade, at the time of the crash.
Two students and the bus driver suffered minor injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. All were released by Monday afternoon.
"The other 27 students were triaged on the scene," Harwood said at the press conference. "When I arrived on the site, everyone was amazingly calm. Our hearts go out to the students and families."
While all families were notified of the crash Monday morning, Harwood said each family would also be receiving a call from administration to check on families.
"Counselors are also on hand to help our kids," she said.
District spokesperson Mindy Hedgecorth said families of all children on the bus were contacted when the district learned of the bus accident and students uninjured were released to families or guardians.
"We also had some of the kids who came on to school," she said.
At the brief press conference Monday afternoon, school board member Whitney Carlile attended as district support. Her family lives on Mt. Olivet Road and she has two children at Horizon.
"I wish I could give them all a hug," Carlile said.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the crash, but a preliminary investigation determined no other vehicles were involved. Smithville’s school bus company is DS Bus Lines.
