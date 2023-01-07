Nominations open for Kearney’s Excellence in Education Awards

Nominations are due by 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. 

KEARNEY — Kearney School District is seeking nominations for its 2023 Excellence in Education Awards, which includes honors for top teachers and support staff.

Parents/guardians, students, fellow staff and neighbors are encouraged to submit nominations for their school's 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year Awards. Nominations are due by 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Visit ksdr1.net/excellence and follow the links to submit nominations.

