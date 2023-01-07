Nominations open for Kearney’s Excellence in Education Awards

KEARNEY — Kearney School District is seeking nominations for its 2023 Excellence in Education Awards, which includes honors for top teachers and support staff.
Parents/guardians, students, fellow staff and neighbors are encouraged to submit nominations for their school's 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year Awards. Nominations are due by 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Visit ksdr1.net/excellence and follow the links to submit nominations.
“Our team provides world-class teaching and support services every class day for our students,” Superintendent Emily Miller said. “We appreciate everyone who takes the time to help celebrate our staff by completing an Excellence in Education Award nomination.”
The Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year Award nominees should embody district core values of integrity, respect, future readiness, student focus and resilience, states a district release.
All submissions will be forwarded to the nominee's school principal. One certified teacher and support staff member will be selected from each school. Honorees will be announced Monday, Jan. 30.
"All of the school-level honorees will be recognized along with KSD’s Volunteer of the Year and Business of the Year at the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Excellence in Education Awards Banquet on April 25. They will also be nominated for our district Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year Awards, which will be announced on March 8," states the district release.
