LIBERTY — Continuing the tradition from last year's homecoming activities, Blue Jay Nation and Liberty High School have announced that Hall of Fame nominations are now open for 2022.
"Liberty High School has a rich history and proud tradition of excellence spanning more than 125 years. Since its founding on the corner of Mill and Gallatin streets in 1890, the school's alumni have gone on to make major impacts, not only to the Liberty community, but across the nation and world with accomplishments in the areas of athletics, education, political science, medicine and fine arts, just to name a few," states a press release.
All alumni from any Liberty High School graduating class are eligible to be inducted into the hall. In addition, Blue Jay Nation seeks to further consider anyone in the community who has had a major impact on Liberty High School through their support for the school, students, faculty and traditions.
Nomination forms are due to Blue Jay Nation by Aug. 30. A committee made up of LHS staff, alumni, existing hall of fame members and parents will review nominations and notify inductees. Winners will be introduced during homecoming events on Sept. 30 as well as the homecoming football game that evening. A reception in their honor will be held at Johnnie's Jazz Bar and Grille.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.