Throughout the Northland, students are returning to in-class, virtual and hybrid model learning. Since the pandemic began in March closing doors to local schools, districts took it upon themselves to provide meals to students and families for free.
Now that school is back in session, Northland district leaders say there are still meals available regardless of the students’ learning model.
Kearney
The Kearney School District is now offering free meal service to all students in the Kearney School District boundaries. The pick-up time and place is 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday at Kearney Elementary, 902 S. Jefferson St.
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Morrison said the USDA has extended the waiver for free meals through Dec. 31 or as funds are available. The lunches are provided by Southwest Foodservice Excellence.
“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education believes they are good through December so we applied for the waiver to make these lunches available,” he said. “We want to make sure lunches are available for those online as well as the secondary students who are on the hybrid schedule. With their schedules, they can walk out of the school doors with the necessary meals for the days they are not here in person.”
Morrison said he sees this waiver as a “good resource.”
“We are reaching out to parents, grandparents and other caregivers,” he said. “We want to make sure kids are being fed. Parents are dealing with a lot as they are helping their kids with online courses. Getting kids quality meals is a positive out of all of this. For many it’s going to be a help me with the family pocketbook.”
Liberty
“Right now, lunches are free through December 31 for all students,” Assistant Superintendent of Leadership and Learning Communities Julie Moore said. “The (United States Department of Agriculture) extended its free meal programs until that time. A regular meal can be ordered for free and if students want extra items, they would pay normal price.”
Moore said families, regardless of the students’ learning model, can preorder meals through SchoolCafe on their home school website and if learning from home that day, pick it up at the designated time for that building. The deadline to preorder meals is at the beginning hour of school on the same morning the meal is needed.
For families with more than one student in the district, there is a family meal pickup alternative. Families have four options related to where they can pick up hot meals, without preordering. From 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. meals are available at Alexander Doniphan Elementary School, 1900 Clay Drive, or Liberty Oaks Elementary School, 8150 N Farley Ave. in Kansas City. Additionally, from 1:45 to 2 p.m., meals are available at Warren Hills Elementary School, 1251 Camille St., and Franklin Elementary School, 201 W. Mill St.
Moore said those who need meals for the whole week can choose to do a five-day meal pickup at the same locations offering one hot meal and four cold meals that can be stored at home. For more information, a scan code is available attached to this article online.
Smithville
Students learning from home or on a hybrid model in Smithville also are receiving breakfasts and lunches for free through the end of December, Director of OPAA Jasan Kraus said.
“Meals are packaged for multiple days,” Kraus continued. “If you decide to pick one up (Tuesday), you will get Wednesday lunch, chicken patty, breakfast and lunch for Thursday and Friday and Monday breakfast.”
An up-to-date pickup menu can be found on the school website.
Families picking up meals can do so at any of the district’s three elementary schools. From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, meals are made available at Maple and Horizon elementary schools. Beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, meals can be collected from the front foyer of Eagle Heights Elementary School.
