With fall officially here, high schools across the Northland are gearing up for Homecoming celebrations. The following is a rundown of parades, coronations for Homecoming courts, dances and football game schedules for Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools, plus William Jewell College.
Kearney
The 2021 Kearney School District Homecoming Week will be held Monday through Saturday, Oct. 4 to 9. The theme this year is, “Home Sweet Homecoming.”
“We’re looking forward to reuniting with our students, families, staff and neighbors to celebrate our superb scholars and schools,” states a district release.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, princes and princesses will be crowed and king and queen candidates will be announced during a high school assembly for students. The king will be crowned during halftime of the 7 p.m. powderpuff game Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The week will culminate for the public with the Homecoming parade and football game Friday, Oct. 8. This will be a half-day for students. Middle, junior and high schools will be released at 10:35 a.m. Elementary schools will release at 11:40 a.m. The parade will begin at 2 p.m.
The parade moves east along Washington Street, south on Prospect Street, west on Fifth Street and north on Grove Street before ending in the First Baptist Church parking lot. Candy will be tossed to children along the parade route.
Prior to the parade, floats and parade participants will line up along Platte-Clay Way. Spectators are encouraged to find a parking space early as the area gets crowded and streets become closed to traffic.
“Parade participants are limited to school organizations or an extension of our youth sports programs,” states a release.
Kickoff for the Bulldogs versus Raytown South football game is 7 p.m. Friday at TDR Auto Plaza Bulldogs Stadium. The Homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime.
The annual homecoming dance will be from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the high school off 19{sup}th Street.
For more details, call the high school at 628-4585.
Liberty
Liberty High School’s Homecoming 2021 theme is “Blue Jay Beach.”
The school is holding a pep rally from 2:20 to 3:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and will allow game tailgating from 5 to 6 p.m. ahead of Friday’s football game. The homecoming game will be at 7 p.m. against Columbia Rockbridge. Coronation of royalty will be at halftime.
The dance will be from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the fieldhouse.
Liberty North
On Thursday, Sept. 30, Liberty North will host a free community event called Nest Fest Homecoming Carnival. From 6 to 8 p.m., students, staff, parents and the community are invited to the school for free games and activities sponsored by various school clubs, teams and departments.
Starting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, there will be a Homecoming parade along 104th Street. Performances from the marching band, color guard and Golden Girls are expected along with a chance to see who made Homecoming court. At the conclusion of the parade, this year’s court nominees will be introduced to the crowd.
In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, the Homecoming football game will be played against Park Hill. During halftime, the 2021 Homecoming court will be recognized and the 2021 Homecoming king and queen will be crowned.
The dance will be from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the LNHS Fieldhouse.
Smithville
Smithville High School’s homecoming theme is “RoadTrip.”
A Homecoming parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. School dismissal will follow the early release schedule.
The parade will travel along Commercial Avenue then left on East Meadow Street, take a short jog along Mill Street and then travel down Main Street to Smithville’s Courtyard Park.
Immediately following the parade, a community pep-rally will be held on the Ali Kemp Memorial Stage in Courtyard Park. Smithville High School cheerleaders and dance team will perform, and the Homecoming king will be crowned.
The Warriors football team will host the Grandview Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The Homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime and the marching band will perform after the game.
The Homecoming dance will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Smithville High School parking lot.
William Jewell College
William Jewell College in Liberty will celebrate Homecoming on the Hill Friday, Oct. 8, with an alumni awards celebration and Cardinal volleyball. The awards ceremony is at 7 p.m. in the Gano Chapel and volleyball game is at 7 p.m. at Mabee Center.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Homecoming celebration includes a 3 p.m. football game against Southwest Baptist University.
