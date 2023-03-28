KANSAS CITY — To promote careers in construction, the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City is hosting Foundations for the Future Week March 28 to April 1 at Union Station in Kansas City.
During this week, the public will be able to view and bid on playhouses for their backyards through the Parade of Playhouses and vote for their favorite wood and/or metal project during the Kansas City Manufacturing and Design Expo competition inside Science City. The week culminates with a student and industry luncheon to provide networking opportunities, according to a HBA press release.
The Parade of Playhouses features six children’s playhouses that will be displayed in Haverty Family Yards outside Science City.
All of the playhouses are being built by high school students. From the Northland, there are the Alice in Wonderland playhouse by students from Liberty High School and the camper playhouse from Northland Career Center students.
Building a children’s playhouse allows the students to hone their carpentry skills, which until now they have been primarily learning in a classroom setting, states a release from the Home Builders Association. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Science City to promote STEM learning.
Twenty-five projects will be on display to people visiting Science City inside Union Station during KC MADE this week.
The KC MADE competition is a contest among high school students in grades nine through 12 in construction and manufacturing programs. Projects are not limited in scope. Northland schools participating in KC MADE are Liberty High School and the Excelsior Springs Area Career Center.
A panel of industry professionals will judge projects and determine the award winners based on project quality, skill knowledge and professionalism. Students can win prizes and program grants will be awarded to schools of first, second and third place in the amounts of $1,000, $750 and $500.
The week concludes with a student and industry luncheon at Union Station on Saturday, April 1. Students involved in all these projects will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals.
For more information about Foundations for the Future Week, visit kchomework.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.