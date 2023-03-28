Liberty High School students build Alice in Wonderland playhouse

Liberty High School students competing in the Parade of Playhouses designed an Alice in Wonderland-themed playhouse with a detached garage.

 Submitted Photo

KANSAS CITY — To promote careers in construction, the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City is hosting Foundations for the Future Week March 28 to April 1 at Union Station in Kansas City.

During this week, the public will be able to view and bid on playhouses for their backyards through the Parade of Playhouses and vote for their favorite wood and/or metal project during the Kansas City Manufacturing and Design Expo competition inside Science City. The week culminates with a student and industry luncheon to provide networking opportunities, according to a HBA press release. 

