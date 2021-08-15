To help parents ease children back into a school routine ahead of the start of the school year, here is a list of ideas and projects you can do at home presented by U.S. Army.
• Start talking about school, bedtimes and expectations. Ask your child what they think about school. Find out if they are excited, scared or if they just need extra time to transition or get used to being back in school.
• Make a visual task list on a calendar. Include things to do such as buying supplies, getting new clothes and shoes, packing a book bag or packing lunches. Mark off each accomplished task and day.
• Start a home and school schedule early. Focus on specific time changes, especially bedtime and wake-up time. Post the schedule so everyone knows what is expected and when. Allow your child to determine if they need more supervision on this, and if you are needed to remind or assist. A great deal of confusion can be prevented when the routine is planned a week or two ahead of time.
• For younger elementary children, you might make a wardrobe picture book. You and your child can put their attire together. Take a picture of the complete outfit. Allow the child to pick out their desired outfit the night before, bring out all items and then let the child confirm it in the morning. Remember, sometimes their mood will dictate what they want to wear.
• Practice everyday skills of tying shoes, zipping zippers or even walking in new shoes. Review the school requirements for face mask procedures so they become comfortable with the routine.
• Schedule times to get haircuts or stylings. Grooming and beauty care are often just as important for children as what they wear to school. If needed, plan for the additional time and care items they might need to style their hair.
"While students and parents are confronted with back-to-school challenges, these tips can help to make the transition smooth. Both parents and students can experience quality time together and learn valuable life skills in the process," states a release.
