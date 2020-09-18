Emily Elyse Pagel graduated from the University of Missouri - Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Eva Keplinger of Holt graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Arts in music and a Bachelor of Music Education degrees as well as students from Kearney, Tiffanie Bevan with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, Ashley Pringle with a Master of Science in Nursing degree and Paul David Strick III with a Bachelor of General Studies degree.
Kailee Knudsen graduated with honors as an Outstanding Organizational and Strategic Communication graduate from Southwest Baptist University.
Shelbie Kirkendoll graduated with a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of Missouri - Kansas City.
Jack Waddell graduated from Blessing-Rieman College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Morgan Holloway received certification in graphics technology from Washburn University Institute of Technology after being inducted to the National Technical Honor Society.
Jessica Michaelis graduated from Park University with a Master of Business Administration degree alongside Ariana Elliot, Gregory Mashburn, Luke Poage, Charles Williams, Kennedie Williams with Bachelor of Science degrees and Marissa Redmond with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree.
Conner Keim graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering degree and Keaton Schmidt graduated cum laude a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree both from the University of Missouri Science and Technology.
Emma Worley graduated from Truman State University.
