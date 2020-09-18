The University of Missouri - Columbia announced graduates Kaitlyn Clark with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Clayton Fordyce with a bachelor’s degree in science in business administration, Matthew Kisling with a bachelor’s degree in science in mechanical engineering, Bryce Lindaman with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering degree, Hayley Odom with a Bachelor of Journalism degree and Kelsey Webster with a Bachelor of Arts in art history and archaeology degree.
Ashley Nicole Hutson graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree, an Associate of Science degree and a Legal Assistant certificate.
Ryan Hinkley graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a Bachelor of Computer Information Science degree.
Shakiera Harris graduated from Park University with a Master of Education degree alongside Lindsey Boyd, Teagan Lancaster, Lindsay Marvine, Abigail Ranes and Sydney Williams with Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, as well as David Bush, Olivia Clemens, Kenton Curfman, Trenton Green, Courtenay Jefford, Chelsea Queen, Christopher Sears and Charles Todd with Bachelor of Science degrees.
Ashley Wilson graduated from Graceland University with a Master of Science in Nursing degree and Madison Gangai graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication degree.
Jessica Everhart and Anna Kaaiakamanu earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree, Nicole Powell earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Marissa Valente received a Bachelor of Science in Business degree all from Western Governors University.
Kyle Walker graduated cum laude from Truman State University alongside Allysa Robinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.