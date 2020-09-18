John Erneste graduated from the University of Missouri - Columbia with a Master of Business Administration degree along with Devin McGuire who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural systems degree.
Chelsea Chappell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Education degree and Tiffany Rice graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, both from Missouri Western State University.
Park University matriculated Joshua Busick with a Master in Education degree and Cole Hartman and Houston Johnson with Bachelor of Science degrees, and Eric Rodriguez with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree.
Jacob Greenwood graduated from Graceland University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree.
Patrick Howe graduated cum laude from Truman State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.