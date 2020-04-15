The Missouri Bicentennial Commission's Bicentennial Poster contest is open to all Missouri students in grades three through 12.
Judges will select four posters to commemorate Missouri's bicentennial of statehood. Selected posters will best interpret the theme, Sharing Missouri's stories: past, present, and future.
Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home-school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions and public libraries.
In light of COVID-19 concerns, the commission welcomes sponsoring organizations to help facilitate the contest while students are at home during this time.
The competition runs through Oct. 31. Judges will select the final designs, two from grades three through six and two from grades seven through 12.
Missouri 2021 will be available on all social media platforms to answer questions, including email at contact@missouri2021.org.
Complete guidelines and the online submission form can be found at missouri2021.org/bicentennial-poster.
The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is partnering with Hallmark Creative Marketing Studio to design a brochure and develop the selected designs into their final poster format.
Students, teachers and parents can find educational materials related to the centennial poster at the website for the Bicentennial Poster page.
Missouri 2021 is a statewide initiative of the State Historical Society of Missouri. The mission of Missouri 2021 is to promote a better understanding of Missouri and its regions, communities, and people, both past and present. The Missouri Bicentennial provides opportunities for citizens to celebrate, explore, and share perspectives on the state's rich history and culture, the release states.
Those interested can keep up-to-date with Missouri 2021 happenings by following @missouri2021 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
