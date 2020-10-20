Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative is hosting an electrical safety poster contest open to students grades kindergarten through sixth.
"We need your help reminding our community to be safe around electricity," a flier reads. "Design a poster that teaches your family and friends ways that they can stay safe."
Contest rules and submission:
• Submit original artwork on 8.5 x 11 inch paper.
• Poster must depict the theme, "How do you stay safe around electricity?"
• Print the student's name, grade level, parent's name and phone number on back of poster.
• Only dependents of the current Platte-Clay Electric members are eligible
• Posters must be received by Oct. 30
• Mail poster to:
Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative
P.O. Box 100
Kearney, MO 64060
• Hand-deliveries can be dropped at Kearney or Platte City offices
• For email, send poster to news@pcec.coop
