The public comment period for the proposed rules related to MOScholars, Missouri’s K-12 Scholarship Program, is open through March 31. The proposed rules can be accessed on the Secretary of State’s website, sos.mo.gov.
“In February, my office filed proposed rules related to the operation of the MOScholars program within the confines of the statutes created by the egislature. Now, we are asking for the public’s input on these rules,” State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said. “MOScholars will help those Missouri students with disabilities and those from low-income households who are struggling in their designated public school attend a school that is a better able to meet their unique educational needs. I am looking forward to getting this program up and running so that more Missouri students have access to an education that meets their needs."
In 2021, the Missouri General Assembly passed House Bill 349 and Senate Bill 86, which established the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program called MOScholars. The law provides for state tax credits for contributions to nonprofit Educational Assistance Organizations. Under the guidelines set forth in the governing statute, qualifying Missouri K-12 students may apply for scholarships from participating EAOs to attend a K-12 institution other than their designated public school.
More information about the program can be found at treasurer.mo.gov/MOScholars/.
