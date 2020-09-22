QuikTrip fulfills teacher wish lists

As teachers face more challenges than arguably ever before, a press release states, QuikTrip will give some educators an additional boost this school year by fulfilling their wish lists.
In honor of QT’s 62nd birthday this month, the company will select 62 teachers who have posted their wish lists on DonorsChoose.org and fulfill the remaining amount needed to complete the request.
“Each year teachers go through an immense amount of stress as they return back-to-school, and especially this year while facing different teaching environments and challenges,” said QuikTrip Marketing and Communications Manager Mendi Parker. “As their needs are greater than ever, we hope to alleviate some of their stress by fulfilling these wish lists. We appreciate teachers and respect their tireless efforts and passion for educating our youth.”
QT posted about the giveaway on its Facebook page Friday, Sept. 18. Community members and teachers can either comment with a teacher’s name or tag a teacher, and share a link to the teacher’s Donors Choose wish list to qualify a teacher for consideration.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, QT will randomly select and fulfill 62 wish lists on Donors Choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.