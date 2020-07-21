SMITHVILLE — During an April 2019 Smithville Board of Education meeting, Maple Elementary School student Braeden Highfill approached board members about installing all-inclusive playground equipment at each of the district elementary schools.
As Highfill is in a wheelchair, he asked for new equipment so he and others could be included during recess.
”(Highfill) shared that the current playground is very difficult for aides to lift him onto the equipment,” board documents state. “A handicap accessible playground would allow all students to be included and would meet the needs of all kids,” Highfill explained.
Although the school district was unable to fund the project immediately, the local Rotary club stepped in to provide sand pits at each of the lower-level schools.
Additionally, on the August ballot Smithville School District is asking voters to approve a bond which would pay for many projects, including all-accessible surfacing for each of the elementary school playgrounds.
"You've inspired us," Superintendent Todd Schuetz said to Highfill. "You should be very proud of what you've done here."
Highfill thanked members of the Smithville Rotary for listening and said that although he is moving on from elementary school, this new equipment may be used by his little sister as she gets older and attends Maple.
