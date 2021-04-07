Liberty School District graduating seniors will again have the opportunity to be part of a senior vehicle parade.
The parade day is Sunday, April 18, with a rain date of May 2.
Liberty North
Liberty North High School seniors will line up their vehicles at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at noon.
Students will take off from the school grounds and go north on Missouri Highway A. At Northeast 112th Street, they will turn left and continue to North Stark Road. They will continue onto Northeast Cookingham Drive and then a turn onto Northeast 108th Street. At the intersection of North Eastern Road and Northeast 108th Street, seniors will head south to Northeast 96th Street. The route ends at SiteOne Landscape Supply on 96th Street. The seniors will not congregate here, but head back to the high school.
Liberty
Liberty High School seniors will start lining up at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 3 p.m.
“We are advertising the events together because we also want the community to know about these parades and come out and support our seniors on both sides of town,” said parent Melissa Nickell.
Liberty High School students will start at the school and head out onto Liberty Drive. They will turn onto South Wales Street and head to South Withers Road. Their journey will continue on South Liberty Parkway and turn onto Northeast Flintlock Road. The parade ends at Discovery Middle School.
