Rallies made up of families, student-athletes coaches and school board members were held or being scheduled in Liberty, Kearney and Smithville this week ahead of school board meetings to show support for high school sports’ return this fall.
The rallies were a continuation of a protest last week at Clay County Public Health Center that occurred after CCPHC announced it would leave individual districts in charge of making decisions on playing fall contact sports, but recommended following alternative guidelines provided by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. The recommendation was to move fall sports to the spring and spring sports to the summer, if necessary, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Lauren Noll, a parent who helped organize the downtown Smithville rally Tuesday, Aug. 19, said she worries about the uncertainty that comes with rescheduling sports.
“I think if we start canceling now, that makes it easier to cancel things down the road,” she said. “It seems like a bad path to go down to do that.”
Liberty North parent Melisa Casey, who attended a rally of about 150 Tuesday at the Liberty Public Schools district office, said an ”overwhelming number” of parents support fall contact sports in her community. Casey said she wants her son, a senior, to have his ”last chance” to play.
“My son isn’t going the college way,” she said, adding her family is excited about her son’s placement as a starter on the football team this year. “It’s important to him and means a lot to him.”
Olivia Littleton, a senior on Smithville’s cross country and track and field teams, said the loss of sports would be especially difficult for the Class of 2021.
“This is our last year,” Littleton said. “I want to have Homecoming with the football game and all those experiences you’re supposed to have your senior year. I just think sports play a really big role. You learn so many things that you’re not going to learn in the classroom, especially with all the virtual classes we’re having.”
“My son tells me, ‘Coach Jones isn’t just teaching us a sport, he’s teaching us how to be good men,’” Casey said choking back emotions. “I just pray the powers that be let this happen.”
Smithville football coach Jason Ambroson, who spoke on stage during the rally in Courtyard Park, said the alternate fall season offered by MSHSAA would turn the season into “the wild, wild West,” adding class structure that divides schools by size would go out the window as schools could only play others that made the same choice between playing in the fall or spring.
“I think it turns into a free-for-all,” Ambroson said. “I believe that right now, the way we have our sports season set up and the way we have things done, I think (it is) what’s good for kids.”
The coach said he wanted to speak at the rally to make sure both sides of the conversation had their voices heard before any decisions were made regarding the fall season.
“I think it’s hard to make a recommendation when you don’t look at all angles,” Ambroson said, referring to other factors like children’s social and emotional health surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re looking at numbers and cases and all those types of things. They’re not looking at suicide rates. They’re not looking at substance abuse rates,” he said.
Ambroson said his greatest fear is changes may lead to children losing the structure established by in-person schooling and opportunities to stay active.
“Kids’ clocks don’t stop,” Ambroson said. “They don’t stop and I don’t want to be any part of one that stops it for them.”
Kathy Wright, a Liberty parent and nurse, said shutdowns related to the pandemic have taken a mental health toll on youth.
“They’ve seen an increase in depression and anxiety at about 40% more than normal during the shutdown. That is really detrimental for our kids. Sports have been shown in many studies to reduce depression, anxiety, and physical activity is a natural serotonin release. Not to mention, it teaches them teamwork, leadership and camaraderie with their teammates.”
While school sports are still on schedule for the fall at this point, Smithville Superintendent Todd Schuetz said the district is still considering options, keeping in mind CCPHC’s recommendation and what the district’s liability would be if it goes against health center advice.
“We have a board policy that requires us to follow the guidance of the public health center so there are some complications without a doubt,” he said. “… You hear a lot of talk about the emotional needs of our students. They’ve basically been on spring break since March. It is important for them to be involved in these extra- and co-curricular activities. It helps in the terms of leadership development, developing as human beings, being part of a team and all those important things.”
Liberty school leaders are also considering possible liability issues.
“We are still looking through that question, both what is the legal counsel if districts choose to do anything different from those health department guidelines, and secondly, what are the insurance coverage implications for districts that choose to do something different,” LPS Superintendent Jeremy Tucker said. “It also hinges on if the health center recommendations adjust. We’ve seen a lot of those recommendations adjust from week to week to week. So what we know today is one scenario. What we hear later next week maybe another scenario.”
Liberty school board member Scott Conner, a father of six, said he understands why parents are passionate about the issue.
“It breaks my heart for the parents and coaches and the kids who have gone through all this work and now the rules have changed and the rug gets pulled out from under everybody. I would love to find a way to let them play,” he said.
Tucker said schools are considering what-ifs not only in regards to students, but staff as well.
“It really just covers a lot of areas that are associated with how you navigate a pandemic. That is really what we are trying to have answers to,” he said.
“If we decide to ignore (health center recommendations), our insurance company can opt out of any future liability lawsuits against the school,” said Conner. “… As a board member, you can’t put the district or taxpayer dollars at risk in order to do stuff like this. We are looking for a way to keep that kind of coverage in place, allow them to play even if we have a recommendation from the county, but so far, I haven’t seen it.”
