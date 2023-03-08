School improvements from Prop B funding underway in Kearney

Bruiser, the Bulldog mascot, greets Early Education Center students at the start of this year's school year in Kearney. This summer, the EEC is being updated to add a handful of more classrooms to accommodate student growth. The renovation is being paid for with voter-approved Prop B funds.

 Submitted photo/Kearney School District

KEARNEY — After voters in Kearney School District boundaries approved a $44 million bond issue called Proposition B nearly a year ago, the district has been hard at work evaluating plans and making facility improvements to schools throughout the district. As of last month, nearly $770,000 of the approved funds have been spent.

“We have some roof work and wall work occurring at the junior high, some middle school restroom work happening. We also had some smaller work happening at Kearney Elementary regarding some back staircases,” Superintendent Emily Miller told the Courier-Tribune. “The high school, we are having some good and significant updates there as well.”

New super Emily Miller

New Kearney School District Superintendent Emily Miller shares a story and a laugh with preschool teachers ahead of the start of the school year in the Early Education Center. This summer, thanks to voter-approved Pop B funds, the center will be renovated to add more classrooms.
This rendering shows what the former school board meeting room looks like now that renovations at Kearney School District's Early Education Center at Missouri Highways 33 and 92 are underway. The school board meeting room and administration office staff have been moved out of the building to accommodate more classrooms.

