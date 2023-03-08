School improvements from Prop B funding underway in Kearney

Bruiser, the Bulldog mascot, greets Early Education Center students at the start of this year's school year in Kearney. This summer, the EEC is being updated to add a handful of more classrooms to accommodate student growth. The renovation is being paid for with voter-approved Prop B funds.
New Kearney School District Superintendent Emily Miller shares a story and a laugh with preschool teachers ahead of the start of the school year in the Early Education Center. This summer, thanks to voter-approved Pop B funds, the center will be renovated to add more classrooms.
This rendering shows what the former school board meeting room looks like now that renovations at Kearney School District's Early Education Center at Missouri Highways 33 and 92 are underway. The school board meeting room and administration office staff have been moved out of the building to accommodate more classrooms.
KEARNEY — After voters in Kearney School District boundaries approved a $44 million bond issue called Proposition B nearly a year ago, the district has been hard at work evaluating plans and making facility improvements to schools throughout the district. As of last month, nearly $770,000 of the approved funds have been spent.
“We have some roof work and wall work occurring at the junior high, some middle school restroom work happening. We also had some smaller work happening at Kearney Elementary regarding some back staircases,” Superintendent Emily Miller told the Courier-Tribune. “The high school, we are having some good and significant updates there as well.”
A larger project being done with Prop B funds is the reconfiguring of the Early Education Center at Missouri Highways 33 and 92. When the district first bought the nearly 26,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Price Chopper grocery store, renovations were done to make the space the early education center and district offices for central staff and administration. The center includes employee child care, pre-K classes, the Parents As Teachers program and education for children ages 3 to 5 with developmental delays called the Acorn Patch.
With growth in these programs, classroom spaces have been outgrown and required district administration to move into another building for office space. The space offices were moved to is the former Mosaic medical building the school district purchased in late 2020 located behind the Mid-Continent Public Library branch off Platte-Clay Way. While the Mosaic building was purchased with funding outside of Prop B, funds from the 2022 bond effort are funding new reconfiguring to the Early Education Center building so more classrooms for the district’s youngest pupils can be added.
Current enrollment at the EEC includes about 90 students in early childhood special education. Two addition classes of 15 to 17 students each have been moved to Kearney Elementary as result of overcrowding at the EEC.
Miller said the district anticipates adding four or five additional classrooms in the EEC. The former school district board room in the building, she added, has already been converted into an indoor recess space.
“We are very excited about that,” said Miller of the EEC improvements. “The early education team has been working with architects throughout this year and so really some renovations will occur in the summer. Hopefully, doors will open (in the fall) with additional classroom space.”
