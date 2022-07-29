KEARNEY — School district social workers in Kearney are preparing for the district’s annual Back to School Resource Fair, which provides school supplies and spirit wear to underprivileged students.
“School counselors and social workers always want to be sure all students have what they need on the very first day of school. Last year, we were able to help 365 students be ready for school on the first day,” states a release from district social worker Meeghan Masters.
The fair provides school supplies, hygiene kits, gently used clothing, information about community resources and undergarments.
“We will be collecting new and gently used clothes and distributing them during the Back to School Resource Fair on Aug. 11 and 12. We need clothes in all sizes — from youth small to adult XXL. We are especially looking for Bulldog gear,” states a district release.
Clothes and shoes may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 8 through 10, at Hawthorne Elementary, 1815 S. Jefferson St. For more information, call 628-2651.
In addition to dropping off donations at the elementary school, two local insurance agent offices are are serving as school supply donation sites. Stella Spiking's office at 211 S. Platte-Clay Way, Suite C, is accepting crayons, loose leaf notebook paper and spiral notebooks during weekday business hours through Aug. 8. Collected items will then be taken to the school district.
Tracy Tucker's agency office is also collecting donations by way of her office's annual back-to-school drive going on now through Friday, Aug 5. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at her office located at 751 Watson Drive, Suite D.
"We’ll be collecting new school supplies and hygiene products along with new and slightly used clothing/shoes sizes youth small to adult XXL," states a release.
