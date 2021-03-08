Liberty, Kearney and Smithville school districts shared their plans for returning high school students to full-time, in-person classes.
The discussion accelerated as Clay County Public Health Center released its full, on-site learning guidance.
Liberty
In the Liberty district, Superintendent Jeremy Tucker sent a letter to families. It was also shared with the community online. Tucker wrote that as long as COVID-19 data continues tracking in a favorable direction in coming weeks, in-person learning can be expanded for secondary students.
The plan is to allow students to return to in-person learning four days a week at secondary sites beginning Monday, April 5. Wednesdays will remain virtual learning days for all secondary students.
Additionally, school leaders are in the process of identifying secondary students who may need additional support based on criteria such as Individualized Education Plans; those failing most or all classes; and students exhibiting high social, emotional or traumatic distress.
When this process is complete, the district hopes to have these students in classrooms settings sooner, beginning Monday, March 22.
“We remain committed to working with local public health agencies and will closely monitor data and trends related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As has been the case thus far during the 2020-2021 school year, if we would see an alarming increase in positive cases within our school community, there may be a need to close a classroom, school or possibly even transition back to our hybrid model at the secondary level,” Tucker wrote.
Kearney
In a similar letter to parents, Kearney Superintendent Matt Miller stated a return to full capacity for secondary students is planned for March 29. Kearney’s plans include being in the classroom five days per week.
Administrators at each building are working on plans to ensure a smooth transition.
“We will continue to follow masking guidelines as set by the CCPHC,” Miller wrote.
Smithville
For the Smithville School District, Superintendent Todd Schuetz, in a letter to the board of education, wrote, “With the Board’s approval, I intend to eliminate the current hybrid schedule in grades 7-12 beginning April 5 and return those students to campus five days a week, with no transitions.”
Continuing in his letter, Schuetz said some may find April 5 not soon enough, but vaccination of teachers will be underway and the date will allow families, teachers and staff time to prepare for the change.
Smithville Board of Education plans to take action on the plan Wednesday, March 10. As of press time Wednesday, details on that action had yet to be released. An update will be published in the online version of this story at mycouriertribune.com and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app.
