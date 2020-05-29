KEARNEY — Not your average Bulldog, Evan Miles shines bright while graduating Kearney High School.
“I played football through my senior year,” Miles said. “I also played golf freshman through senior year. I was in National Honor Society as a junior and senior, and part of Future Business Leaders of America my senior year. I also was in the theater production this spring and have been in band freshman through senior years.”
Not only was Miles active in school, outside of school residents could see him helping out his rural neighbors throwing hay or helping customers at TJ Maxx.
“I took two sciences every year,” Miles said. “So sophomore year I took a Project Lead the Way science and honors biology. My junior year I took chemistry and Advanced Placement Biology. And then this year I just got done taking AP physics and college chemistry.”
Science isn’t the only subject Miles excelled in. Additionally, the graduate took honors English, college psychology, college algebra, AP language and composition and AP government, leaving him with about 18 college hours and a weighted 4.12 GPA.
“High school taught me that I’m not going to be the best at everything that I do,” Miles said. “I have had to work for a lot of things, which will help me succeed through college.”
Planning to attend Southern Baptist Univer-sity in Dallas, Texas, Miles said he wants to double-major in biology and business. When he’s finished with that, he aspires to law school.
Looking back, Miles said his college chemistry teacher helped make his high school experience top-notch.
“It’s his first year with the district and he is an amazing teacher,” Miles said. “He’s taught at William Jewell before and he worked downtown in (Kansas City, Kansas) at a high school … I feel like I have learned almost like, the most I’ve learned, throughout high school just in his one class. It’s impressive.”
Although school brought a lot of highlights for Miles, he said at the end of it all what he will miss the most is Kearney.
“I like Kearney,” Miles said. “It’s small enough to where I know everyone, whereas college where I’ll be going, it’s massive and there is no way I could know everyone. You have a real sense of community here, and the community really supports us.”
For those entering high school, Miles says to not stress.
“Grades come and go,” he said. “You can get a B on a test and still come back and get an A in the class at the end of the semester. So really, you don’t have to stress too hard.
“And the teachers,” he continued. “If you’re nice to them, they will help you out. I mean, they want people to be nice to them as much as we want people to be nice to us, so be nice.”
